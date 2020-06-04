Live Now
DA’s office to help Metro Police review Saturday protest footage

Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A prosecutor from the District Attorney’s Office will assist Metro officers in reviewing evidence and determine charges following recent protests. 

Police Chief Steve Anderson asked District Attorney General Glenn Funk to designate a prosecutor to help more than 60 detectives who are currently reviewing video and pictures. 

A judicial commissioner is a licensed attorney the General Sessions Court. The prosecutor assigned will be able to help officers determine whether arrest warrants should be issued.  

The prosecutor is meant to add a second layer or legal review and input while reviewing evidence.  

