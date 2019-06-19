Darius Garland heating up as NBA Draft approaches

With the NBA Draft only two days away Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland is emerging as one of the hottest names out there.

Garland has been projected to go between 4th and 7th overall, but now will work out for the New York Knicks for a last minute private workout Wednesday. The Knicks own the third pick of the draft and have been expected to take RJ Barrett from Duke for months.

ESPN reported Tuesday the Knicks turned down a trade offer from the Atlanta Hawks who were offering the 8th and 10th overall picks.

The Knicks are not the only team interested in Garland, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express reports the Bulls, Celtics and Timberwolves are all interested in trading up to get a shot at Garland, who played only five games at Vanderbilt before tearing the meniscus in his knee.

The Bulls pick 7th, the Timberwolves 11th and the Celtics 14th.

The 6-2 Garland is viewed as a scoring point guard with great range and a high upside.

Garland told me Saturday he was extremely scared about his NBA Draft status when he injured his knee last November, but finally breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the first mock NBA Drafts come out.

His absence from college basketball may have actually helped him, he was projected to go between eight and eleven, but now could go as high third overall.

Garland is working out, healthy and expected to be ready for summer league action after the draft.