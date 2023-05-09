NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comedian Daniel Tosh is hitting the road once again, and he’s making a stop in Music City.

Tosh will embark on a 10-city tour in September, kicking things off in Charleston, South Carolina and concluding in Jacksonville, Florida.

He will be in Nashville Thursday, Sept. 21, at Ryman Auditorium, the comedian announced Tuesday.

Tickets will be available through a Live Nation presale starting at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, May 10. Additional presales will run through the week before the general on-sale Friday, May 12. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.