‘Dangerous’ man captured in Kentucky after Sumner County chase

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A ‘dangerous’ man wanted after a chase from Sumner County to Kentucky was captured in Allen County, Kentucky early Sunday morning, Sumner County head detective Tim Bailey confirmed to News 2.

Dash cam video recorded much of the chase.

Deputies said the man drove through private property and abandoned the car in a cornfield.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, William Gabriel “Gabe” Creasy fled from a deputy in a stolen car on Friday.

Deputies did not share any information about the circumstances of Creasy’s capture.

Creasy faces charges including theft over $10,000, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, and other charges.