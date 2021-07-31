Dangerous heat this afternoon and strong storms overnight for Middle Tennessee

Dangerous heat and strong storms are in the forecast today and tonight. First, the heat will build in for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s, but it will feel like 100-108°. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 pm this evening.





Strong storms are also possible, but will mostly hold off until overnight. A couple of showers and storms may develop this afternoon but much of the action will be between 10 pm tonight and 5 am tomorrow.







These storms may bring heavy downpours that lead to flash flooding and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low.

Another thing to watch for this weekend is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. Wildfire smoke will make skies hazy this afternoon and sensitive groups should avoid spending a lot of time outdoors.