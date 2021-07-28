Dangerous heat blankets Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — The heat is building quickly across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. By the end of the week, conditions could be downright dangerous.

Wednesday will bring high temperatures in the mid 90s. Humidity will be ever-so-slightly lower than it has been, so it’ll feel more like the upper 90s by the afternoon rather than triple digits. Regardless, it’ll be incredibly unpleasant to be outdoors for long periods of time.

By Thursday, as temperatures and humidity both increase, it’ll be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. As the sun beats down, temperatures will rise to the upper 90s. Combined with the humidity, it’ll feel closer to 105 degrees at times.

Year after year, heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. If you have to be outdoors, make sure you’re taking the proper precautions. Wear light, loose clothing, take breaks indoors in the A/C, and make sure you’re staying hydrated!