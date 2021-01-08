Dangerous Cheatham County undercover operation yields narcotics and a weapon

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Few things in law enforcement are as dangerous as an undercover drug buy. That’s where an officer pretends to be a criminal buying drugs from a dealer.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies have spent the last few months tying up the loose ends of just such an operation that was dangerous, but yielded tremendous results.

It began October 13 when a Cheatham County Undercover Operative met with an alleged drug dealer. The man is 29-year-old Jonathan Victory.

Undercover video obtained by News 2 shows Victory getting in the front seat of the undercover officer’s car. The two shake hands and make small talk.

Deputy: Come on in, man.

Victory: What up hoss?

Deputy: Another day, another dollar bro. How you doing?

Victory: Good and you?

Deputy: Good.

Investigators tell News 2 that Victory was carrying hundreds of pills of Xanax and Adderall. Once he was arrested, deputies also found acid and meth.

The video shows Victory take the cash and begin counting it. The deputy said, “It’s all there.”

The deputy told News 2 that he saw a bulge in Victory’s pocket and suspected he was carrying a weapon. Once the transaction was made, the undercover officer shocked Victory, pulling his gun and identifying himself as a narcotics officer.

In the video, Victory is shocked and attempts to get out, but hesitates. The deputy, gun pointed from 18 inches away, yells at Victory to raise his hands.

Deputy: Alright stop where you are! Sheriff’s Department! Stop where you are, Sheriff’s Department! Hands on the roof! Police. Hands on the roof! Police.

Victory’s hand tugs at his left pocket, but he soon releases it and then places his hands on the ceiling of the car.

At the same time, the deputy’s back up is swooping in to secure the scene.

On the second deputy’s bodycam, you can see him raise his weapon, and quickly approach the passenger side of the car shouting commands.

Deputy Two: Come out on the ground!

As he takes Victory to the ground, the drug suspect says he has a weapon.

Victory: Hey, there’s a firearm in my pocket.

Deputy Two: Are you serious? Where’s the firearm?

Victory: It’s in my left front pocket.

Deputy Two: Firearm. Left front pocket.

This is the pocket that surveillance footage showed Victory tugging at as he was being arrested in the front of the car.

While all of this was transpiring, a third deputy rushes to the drug suspect’s car and secures Victory’s partner, 27-year-old Victoria McCray.

Deputy Three: Keep your hands where I can see them, step out.

McCray: Chill, chill, don’t pull, I got you.

In the end, agents found 600 pills, a 9mm handgun, acid, and meth.

Lt. Ken Miller says this operation, while successful, was very dangerous.

“It rolls fast. Once it starts happening you are talking 3 to 4 minutes and that is a life and death situation in that three to four minutes,” said Lt. Miller.

Jonathan Victory is charged with multiple drug violations and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Cheatham County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Victoria McCray. After an in-depth investigation, deputies tell News 2 that McCray now faces many of the same charges as Victory and her whereabouts are unknown.