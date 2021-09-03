Dancing passenger arrested after flight lands at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An airline passenger described by the flight crew as “belligerent” and “obnoxious” was arrested when his flight from North Carolina landed in Nashville early Friday morning.

Airport police said they received a call around 12:45 a.m. of a “belligerent passenger” on a plane from Winston-Salem that was arriving at gate C6.

A warrant states officers spoke with a flight attendant on the aircraft, who said the passenger was “belligerent the entire flight by arguing with a fellow passenger seated near him” and was “loud and obnoxious” to the crew.

When the passenger, identified as 43-year-old Joseph McKnight, was ordered off the plane, police said he walked up the jetway, began dancing, and ignored commands from officers to stop.

The police report states he was loud and ignored an officer’s request to lower his voice, while surrounded by about 100 other passengers.

McKnight’s girlfriend told officers he had four alcoholic beverages during the 90 minute flight, according to the warrant.

He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

A booking photo for McKnight was not immediately released by law enforcement.