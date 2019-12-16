Dancing duo ‘Honey and Sweetie’ dress-up to collect Christmas donations in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Once every December, you’ll hear Christmas music, jingle bells, and two screaming ladies outside of the Walmart in Lebanon.

Many say it’s nearly impossible to walk into the store without smiling or donate a dollar.

Most days they’re known as Lindsay Hall and Jenny Smith, but when they’re out volunteering for charity, the dancing duo calls themselves Honey and Sweetie.

“We came up with these characters four years ago on Halloween, we didn’t have anything to dress up as, let’s dress as ourselves in 30 years,” said Hall.

Walmart in Lebanon is the closest Salvation Army Red Kettle to their home in Smith County.

Their fanbase on Facebook tries to come out to see them whenever they volunteer.

“It’s just fun to watch them, they have a good time doing what they’re doing, you can tell they love it,” said Lebanon resident Linda Gray.

“You know there’s a lot of negative things going on in the world right now, and we like to spread cheer, and joy, and laughter, and just make people smile,” Smith said.