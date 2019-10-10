Dancin’ in the District returns to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An event that helped revitalize Nashville’s downtown is back for a one-time “reunion” show Thursday.

The original free outdoor music fest in Nashville, Dancin’ in the District, will once again bring the jams to music lovers at Riverfront Park.

Nashville restauranteur and Dancin’ founder Tom Morales told News 2 he started the event in 1994 as a way to reconnect downtown Nashville to its musical roots.

“We wanted to remind people what made the city “it.” And it was music discovery, the local musicians and people being part of the downtown community again,” said Morales.

“I think we really need to save Nashville and what made it special and different. I’m not opposed to people coming for a hundred different reasons and to have a good time but music discovery was what Lower Broad was about in the 60s,” added Morales.

Dancin’ in the District 2019 will feature performances by Leftover Salmon, Slim Wednesday, Space Capone, Alanna Royale, Tennessee Muscle Candy and a special “Nashville Legends Jam” with Pat McLaughlin, Rodney Crowell, the McCrary Sisters and Joe Bonamassa.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and runs till 11 p.m. It is a free, all ages event and pets are welcome.

