Dan + Shay concertgoers among the first to experience newly renovated Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the first major event following the years-long Centennial Park Restoration Project.

News 2 is getting a first glimpse into the changes at the park and how its setting the stage, quite literally, for more events like Friday’s concert with Dan + Shay.

“Really it just lends itself so beautifully to showcase the city,” said Adam Wiser, the Vice President of Global Touring at EAG Presents. “It really is the Central Park of Nashville and I hope everyone comes down here and gets use of it.”

On Friday the 13th, Ingrid Andress & Morgan Evans will open the show before Dan + Shay take the stage for a headline show that includes performances from their brand-new album and some of their biggest hits right in front of The Parthenon.

Concertgoers will be some of the first to experience the park’s new look, part of the Centennial Park Master Plan.

The first phase was completed in 2015 said Tim Netsch, the assistant director of the planning division at Metro Parks. Phase two was just completed and plans are in the works to break ground on phase three in about a year.

“The phase two project is essentially a 19-acre zone right in the heart of the park,” Netsch said. “We doubled the amount of walkways, pedestrian ways in the park and we added 150 new trees.”

In addition, they redesigned the West End entrance with new entry signage and greenery. The Parthenon is now illuminated with new LED lights and probably the biggest change of all is the re-engineered Great Lawn, which now features sports field-quality turf and drainage improvements.

What’s more, the lawn is now flanked on each side with twenty-foot-wide pedestrian promenades shaded by double rows of shade trees, with space between the trees for vendors.

“I’m mostly excited to see how it works,” Netsch said. “We designed this space to accommodate events like this and it’s by far the biggest, so our fingers are crossed.”

General admission tickets are $25, both in advance and at the door. Doors open at 5pm, the show starts at 7pm. Local food and beverage venders will be on site and all ages are welcome.

Attendees will be allowed to bring in a sealed water bottle (up to 1L in size) and blankets into the event.

A portion of each ticket price will benefit the Centennial Park Conservancy.