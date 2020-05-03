Breaking News
Damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning moving towards Middle TN, South KY

Rough timing assuming 55 mph speed of storms

People in Middle TN and South KY should prepare to move indoors into a sturdy shelter this afternoon as a line of strong storms pushes into the area.

The National Weather Service wants people to treat Severe Thunderstorm Warnings like they would a Tornado Warning today, as these storms could produce 60-70 mph winds or higher, as well as large hail and frequent lightning.

Boaters should be prepared to get off of area lakes and rivers, and everyone involved with outdoor activities should be prepared to do the same.

