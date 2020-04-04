Dairy farmers forced to dump milk amid COVID-19

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENLEAF, WI (CNN) — A Wisconsin farmer said he had to get rid of 56 thousand pounds of milk because no one is buying it.

Mark Mueller is the owner of Mueller dairy farm in Greenleaf.

He said the milk harvested from the nearly 1,000 cows at his dairy farm will rot.

Mueller said he’s worried the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing dairy farmers, like him, from getting their milk to market.

He also said the restaurant closures severely hurt his business because there was no place for him to haul his product. Dairy groups in Wisconsin have called The U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide help through the coronavirus aids package or cares act.

They want to make a large dairy commodity purchase that could be distributed to food pantries.

