Daddy’s Dogs owner giving back during tough times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many industries across the nation are suffering as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Restaurants are closing and the ones that aren’t have cut back to get through the tough times.

“A lot of our business is in the tourist industry and things like that so that part of our business has taken a hit and the late-night drinking crowds.”

Porter used to be in the music industry but has since found success in the restaurant business. In the past musicians have helped him get by when he needed help that’s why he wants to return the favor.

On Instagram Porter made a post letting struggling musicians know he is here to help.

In his post, he said: “Touring entertainment friends, This is a scary time and I know any of you are out of work.

Despite facing a tough time himself he wants to make sure others are taken care of.

“There is already so much stuff up in the air right now how they are going to pay their bills. How they are going to pay rent. When their next show is going to be.”

Porter plans to keep his business open through the tough times. He has had to close his hot dog stands, canceled all events, but will keep the main location in the Nations open for the time being.

You can order online or at the pickup window.