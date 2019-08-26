Dad melts hearts after having ‘weekly spa talk’ with daughter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are everyday heroes but one New York Firefighter went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure his daughter enjoyed her “princess pedicure”.

Jimmy Howell’s now-viral clip on Instagram shows him tending to his daughter Kensley’s feet as part of their “weekly spa talks”.

‘I can tell you’ve been crawling, these things [are] barking,’ he playfully told his daughter. ‘We [are] going to take care of these dogs.’

The video has received over 12,000 likes on Instagram.

