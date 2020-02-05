Dad dancing on TikTok until son can leave NICU

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida father called it a silly thing he did for his son, who’s in the NICU, but it touched people’s hearts around the world.

Parents will move heaven and earth for their children, and Chris Askew is a prime example of that.

Askew recorded videos on the TikTok app for his newborn son, Dylan — dancing and then posting it for the world to see.

“I just a silly thing, and I woke up the next morning and I had 500,000 views on it,” said Askew.

Dylan was born in mid-January, two months premature. He weighed a little over four pounds. With his son fighting for his life, Askew, a Seminole County firefighter and self-admitted TikTok “addict” got a bright idea. He would post video of him doing the little ditty every day until Dylan is strong enough to go home.

“Unless you’ve been through it, you can’t put into words how hard it is,” said Askew.

He shot his first video in the laundry room at the Ronald McDonald house, his second with his wife, Danielle, and their son in the hospital (his wife was thrilled), one with the nurses in the NICU at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, one with his fellow firefighters, one with the University of Central Florida’s mascot, Nitro, one with the Orlando Magic, and the list goes on.

In sharing his story, Askew said others opened up with theirs.

“I almost feel more worry for these people who have been in there for 190 days, 200 days, who have told me they lost their kids in the NICU, and are smiling for the first time in weeks, and they are thanking me, and I’m like, ‘What?’” said Askew.

Askew said Monday, Feb. 3 his son was doing well — and he was looking forward to taking Dylan home in a few weeks.