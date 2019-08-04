DA says state of Texas will seek death penalty in mass shooting

EL PASO, Tx (AP) — During a news conference Sunday morning in El Paso, the District Attorney said the state of Texas will seek the death penalty for the man suspected in Saturday’s mass shooting.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Patrick Crusius for the shooting at an El Paso mall that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

The U.S. attorney also said Sunday morning that the mass shooting will be treated as a “domestic terrorism” case.

Crusius is accused of opening fire in a shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season.

A hospital official in El Paso says at least three victims remain in critical condition.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty said Sunday that a total of 11 victims were taken to Del Sol Medical Center. They ranged in age from 35 to 82 years old. Some other victims were treated elsewhere in the Texas border city.