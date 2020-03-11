1  of  5
DA: Court to seal autopsy report for remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed with News Channel 11 Wednesday afternoon that the autopsy results for the child found on March 6, believed to be toddler Evelyn Boswell, will be sealed, once the autopsy is complete.

While Staubus was not available for an on-camera comment he did send the following statement.

“I thought it was necessary because of the publicity the case has engendered, and because it’s still under investigation, I thought it would maintain the integrity of the investigation”

Barry Staubus, Sullivan County District Attorney General

