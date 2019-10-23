Cyrus Wilson granted parole after 25 years in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cyrus Wilson has maintained his innocence for more than 25 years after he was convicted for the fatal shooting of Christopher Luckett in 1994.

The Tennessee Board of Parole voted to parole Wilson late Tuesday night.

The board said the final decision was reached after Wilson received four votes in favor of parole from the seven-member board following his parole grant hearing on Oct. 16.

A statement provided to News 2 from the Tennessee Board of Parole reads:

“Mr. Wilson’s parole conditions include transitional residence in a halfway house, participate in community service work until employed or becoming a full-time student, random drug screens and substance abuse treatment as assessed. Mr. Wilson will also be referred to a forensic social worker for family and marriage counseling, and for any transitional needs.

A release date for Wilson will be determined by the Tennessee Department of Correction and he will remain under the supervision of the TDOC after his release.

Cyrus Wilson (Courtesy: Casey Wilson)

“He’s always maintained that he is innocent, that he didn’t kill this young man. He was convicted, he was sentenced to life in prison, that was in 1994 and so he’s been in prison ever since then” Cyrus’s wife Casey told News 2.

She said there is no evidence against him and that several juvenile witnesses have since recanted their statements.

“They have come back and testified in court that that was the case, that they had been pressured and that they have lied and they didn’t see Cyrus kill anyone,” Casey explained.

She says have left her loved one caged, missing out on life with their two teenage daughters.

“His daughters are dancers, he’s never seen them dance.”

He has also missed out on life with his partner.

“Our marriage has been under the watchful eyes of the department of corrections. Sometimes at night I’ll walk outside and think, dang the moon is beautiful and then I’ll think I wonder if he can see the moon from like his cell. I wonder if he can see the moon because he has a tiny window in there. You know, can he see the moon from in there?”

Casey says she dreams of the day she and Cyrus will be able to look at the moon while standing side by side.

“We are ready to welcome him home,” she stated.