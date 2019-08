NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, in a News 2 exclusive, our team obtained audio of Cyntoia Brown confessing to investigators in August of 2004 that she shot and killed Johnny Allen in the fall of that year.

We now have been able to secure the video for the confession as well. Above you can watch Brown speaking with investigators.

Cyntoia Brown was released from prison on August 7th.