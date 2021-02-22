Cyntoia Brown Long to speak at UT law school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cyntoia Brown Long, the Tennessee woman who’s sentence was commuted two years ago by Gov. Bill Haslam, will be a guest speaker this week at the University of Tennessee’s College of Law.

Brown Long will discuss the challenges of re-entering society after prison. Her attorney, Charles W. Bone, will speak about the legal strategy involved in the case that helped achieve clemency.

She was a 16-year-old victim of sex trafficking who was arrested and convicted for killing a man who had solicited her for sex. For years, she maintained that she had acted in self-defense.

The legal battle resulted in backing from Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna. She was granted clemency in 2019 by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

Long will speak virtually Tuesday at noon via zoom.