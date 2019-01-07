Cyntoia Brown clemency brings reaction from across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cyntoia Brown, the name that has made Nashville headlines over the past 15 years, took over social media feeds on Monday after Governor Bill Haslam granted full clemency to Brown.

The decision comes after Brown, an alleged victim of child sex trafficking, spent nearly 15 years in prison for murdering a Nashville man in 2004.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian tweeted “Thank you Governor Haslam” shortly after the decision was announced.

Kardashian, even Tennessee’s own Ashley Judd, were among the celebrities who urged Haslam last month to make that very consideration.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you!”

Activist movement Black Lives Matter also celebrated on Twitter, thanking its Nashville base for its hard work in getting Brown free, ending with the hashtag “Black Girl Lives Matter.”

Popular entertainment instagram account, World Star Hip Hop, also broke the clemency news to its followers who weighed in.

“I’m very thankful the governor took his time, studied the case, and made what I believe is a just and thoughtful response to her situation,” said Sharon K. Roberson, President & CEO of YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee.

Roberson said Haslam’s decision reinforces the need to address domestic violence and advocating for victims, but also for younger generations.

“I hope the community not only embraces Cyntoia when she’s released, gives her opportunities, but also gives opportunities to young people in the community that may have not been incarcerated, have not gotten national attention, but just reach out and help the young people in your community,” said Roberson.