Cybersecurity awareness month more important than ever, experts say

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — October is National Cybersecurity Awareness month and experts said this year’s campaign is more important than ever.

This year, The Department of Homeland Security has seen major disruptions in the way we work, learn, and socialize, driving many of these activities online. According to DHS, the first three months of 2020 saw a 20% increase in cyber fraud as cybercriminals took advantage of the global pandemic.

“Unfortunately cybercrime is on the rise because it continues to work and with cybercriminals it’s always the fastest path to monetization and so ransomware is on the uptick and we’re seeing it getting pushed into locations that we didn’t see it before simply based on the fact that we do have a pretty wide distributed workforce now,” said PC Matic Federal President Terry McGraw.

McGraw said it’s crucial for businesses to take precautions. The National Cybersecurity Alliance reported that 60% of small businesses that were hacked go out of business within six months.

“Right now if you’re a network administrator or you’re a business owner you should just assume that whoever is touching your network is infected to some level and so multifactor authentication is huge – making sure the person logging in is the person logging in, making sure that the device and the person are recognized,” McGraw said.

Click HERE for cybersecurity resources from DHS.