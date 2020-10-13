Cybercriminals target COVID-19 research conducted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee is at the front of the fight against COVID-19. With top hospitals, research centers, and vaccine trials all housed here, Matthew Foster, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Nashville office, said the message is clear, “Your intellectual property here, aside from potentially saving lots of lives, is worth billions to cybercriminals.”

It’s not a novel idea that cybercriminals would target these players, but the novel coronavirus has increased interest in a way the agency hasn’t seen before. “There are certain types of, for example, COVID-19 research that is of high interest to criminals who would love to sell it overseas, or to foreign governments, who would like to be first to the cure who want to steal American work to get there,” said Foster.

“Have you alerted these institutions to the threats?” asked News 2. “We have definitely had conversations about COVID-19 research,” Foster responded, “with government and health care and businesses who are involved in that research.”

As more companies continue to work remotely, the threat extends to others businesses too.

“We have to understand that a lot more people are exposed in the process, from a cyber perspective, than they ever have been,” explained Special Agent Foster.

If you’re unsure of how to best protect your business, consider joining InfraGaurd, a partnership between the FBI and members of the private sector. The free membership is offered to sixteen critical infrastructure sectors from commercial facilities, food and agriculture, to transportation. Local chapters hold meetings to discuss scams and other matters impacting companies.

Foster said, “One of the most important things that we do is lean forward and share all the threat information that we have because we would rather never work the case.”

