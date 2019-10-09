Customs seizes over $2M worth of fake Nike shoes

Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted almost 15,000 pairs of counterfeit shoes at the LA Long Beach Seaport.

The kicks are illegal fakes of valuable special edition and Retro Air Jordan designs by Nike.

Authorities found the shoes in two containers on a ship from China labeled “Napkins”. They say the real shoes can fetch ip to $2,000 online.

The street value of the cargo is estimated at more than $2.2 Million.

Officials warn people who buy specialty sneakers online are likely to encounter phonies at some point.