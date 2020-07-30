Curious bear spotted snacking on crab apple tree in East Tennessee

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – An unexpected visitor in one neighborhood along the Blount-Monroe County line.

Take a look at these images sent into our newsroom by James Wagner. He says he took these photos of a bear strolling through his Vonore neighborhood with a telephoto lens from a safe distance.



Source: James Wagner

Wagner says the bear ended up snacking on a neighbor’s crab apple tree before wandering off toward the woods.