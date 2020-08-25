Cupcake Collection owner prepares for Hurricane Laura in New Orleans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mignon Francois is the owner of The Cupcake Collection, which has locations in both Nashville and New Orleans. Francois is currently in New Orleans preparing for what Hurricane Laura may bring. News 2 spoke to her about her experiences dealing with storms.

“They kind of thought I was crazy for being here on purpose during this time but it’s really important to me that I support my team and be here on the ground in case the store needs me to be. And I come here every month, for several days every month. So, I live between Nashville and New Orleans just to make sure that the stores have what they need. We have an all-glass front store here in New Orleans.”

The Cupcake Collection in Nashville weathered a storm earlier this year. The Cupcake Collection was damaged by the March Tornado. Francois has some valuable advice for business owners.

“I would say be prepared. The thing that has saved us through this is, I feel like we were hit with two storms. We were hit with the tornado and then we were hit with COVID. I think that what’s been our saving grace is that we’ve been a debt-free company that operates within our means. So, having good people around you who have been through these things, actually taking their advice and doing the things that they have done.”

Francois is a native of New Orleans, so hurricanes are something that she has experience with. Just one year before Katrina slammed into Louisiana, Francois relocated to Nashville. Friends and family sought refuge with her after Hurricane Katrina. It was that event that sparked an interest in bringing a store to New Orleans.

“I think that the wonderful thing that storms bring is uncertainty. Which makes you go inside of yourself and pull out the most powerful parts of you And you realize that you can show up and you can be better than you’ve ever been before.”

Mignon also recommends charging your batteries and having additional power sources, like battery banks, is essential. Being able to reach out to friends and family is so important after a storm.

