Cummins Falls to reopen Wednesday, weather permitting

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The gorge portion of Cummins Falls is set to reopen with new policies, signage, a safety education video area, real-time weather monitoring and refuge areas Wednesday.

The reopening of the falls comes with a number of changes, including additional signage at the falls and at the trail head, new policies for minors where each child 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and must have a life jacket and, if swimming, must wear them.

They are also encouraging children 5 and under to not come to the falls and gorge areas

JUST IN: Cummins Falls to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting @WKRN pic.twitter.com/AtyAvQcqgg — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) August 13, 2019

Parts of Cummins Falls State Park have been closed since June pending an investigation after a toddler died in the waters.

According to a statement from TDEC, the falls and gorge area of the park will be closed during the investigation. Trails leading to the falls and gorge will also be closed. Trails that don’t lead to the gorge will remain open.

2-year-old Steven Pierce drowned and 63 people had to be rescued from the water. At least 50 victims were escorted out under their own power while 13 were rescued by swift water teams in the massive rescue effort.

Three people have died at Cummins Falls in the last two years due to rising flood levels in the gorge.

Lawmakers called on TDEC to investigate why a warning system, in planning since 2017, hasn’t been put in place yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.