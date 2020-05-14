Cummins Falls State Park reopens with new permit system

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Cummins Falls State Park will reopen Friday, May 15th with new permit guidelines to assist with COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials say visitors who go to the Gorge area must apply for a permit online before they arrive. Gorge access permits will be required for any visitors wishing to enter the area or travel to the base of the waterfall.

The park is set to reopen with 100 permits available per day and can be purchased online for $6. Access to the overlook and other hiking trails above the gorge will not require permit access.

“There will be limited parking available just to control the numbers in the park so it’s not overcrowded,” Park manager Ray Cutcher said. “You can come to the park and hike to the overlook and hike any trails, but you can’t go into the gorge or the waterfall area without a permit.”

Further park reopening guidelines includes children being accompanied by an adult. They are required to wear a life jacket while at the falls and while swimming in the water.

To continue using COVID-19 guidelines, park rangers will monitor the number of vehicles allowed in the park at a time. According to officials, only 50 cars are allowed at a time.

