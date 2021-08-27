Cummins Falls named state park of the year in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cummins Falls State Park in Middle Tennessee has been named state park of the year.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation honored the Cookeville park for effectively managing an increase in visitors and overcrowding while enhancing safety measures, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Cummins Falls. Courtesy: Heather Blair

Cummins Falls. Courtesy: Daniel Reches













The 306-acre park used social media to inform people of river conditions, scheduled programs and activities. It also conducted more than 250 interpretation programs, held day camps for children and school programs, and hosted a weekly home-school group, officials said.

Cummins Falls also has removed invasive plants, planted native species, built two greenhouses and grown and processed sorghum, officials said.

Cummins Falls is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee. It is one of several state parks honored with a 2021 Award of Excellence at a recent park management conference at Pickwick Landing State Park.