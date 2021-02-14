Cumberland University campus goes virtual due to weather conditions

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Campus is going virtual Monday and Tuesday for Cumberland University due to the inclement weather conditions, according to a release from the university.

“Due to low temperatures and the possibility of icy roads, the Cumberland campus will move all classes to virtual only and all campus offices will be working remotely. The Dining Hall will be open for students living on campus with limited service.”

Learning on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 15 will be virtual.

Classes are set to resume on the regular A/B hybrid schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 17.