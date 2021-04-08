Cumberland County Schools closed Friday, buildings damaged after confirmed EF-0 tornado

PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-0 tornado hit Pleasant Hill Thursday afternoon, damaging some buildings and knocking down trees.

The National Weather Service says the tornado brought 80 mile per hour winds with it.

Authorities with the Cumberland County Mayor’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County EMS, Cumberland County EMA and Cumberland County Schools issued a joint press release saying at around 3:17 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area near Pleasant Hill Elementary for a “severe weather event.”

When crews arrived on scene, they determined only minor injuries were sustained and no one had to be transported for their injuries. Pleasant Hill Elementary, Fletcher House and the Community House were damaged, according to authorities.

Authorities continue to assess the area and all students and faculty have been accounted for.

Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday, April 9, as authorities assess the damage.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to continue working.