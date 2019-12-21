Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition

Cruise ships collide at sea in Mexico

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COZUMEL, Mexico. (WKRN)– A cruise ship was damaged when it hit another cruise ship while trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

Take a look at this video of the accident involving the Carnival Glory.

The ship was pulling in and the Carnival Legend was already docked in the port.

You can see the debris from a ship’s dining room fall into the water below.

Carnival says 6 passengers on board the Glory were injured.

The glory is over 950 feet long and holds nearly 3,000 passengers.

Those on board the ship say an announcement said high winds contributed to the crash while those on board the legend reportedly heard a similar announcement blaming currents for the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar