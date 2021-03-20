Crowds head to mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crowds headed to the mass vaccination event Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Officials with Metro Health are looking to vaccinate at least 10,000 people.

If you have an appointment.. signs will lead you to enter on Woodland Street.

Metro Health says to carpool with those already in your household.

There is no standby list and the only vaccine used will be the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The event started at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Saturday in lots A through D.