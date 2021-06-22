Crossville man pleads guilty in US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man is the fifth person to plead guilty to illegally demonstrating at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

According to the Associated Press, 28-year-old Bryan Ivey was part of a virtual hearing in Washington’s district court on Tuesday.

As part of a plea deal to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge, Ivey agreed to pay $500 to help pay for repair damages to the Capitol, which has become the standard fine for rioters pleading to misdemeanors.

In March, Ivey, of Crossville, was charged with four misdemeanor counts including entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The plea deal does not include a sentencing recommendation, and it will be decided in September if Ivey serves any jail time.

No additional information was released about Ivey’s arrest or his alleged role in the riots.