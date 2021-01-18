Crossville law firm giving away a free divorce for Valentine’s Day

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A law firm out of Crossville, Tennessee is giving away a divorce to a winner of their Valentine’s Day contest.

The Powers Law Firm says, “Valentine’s Day, to some, is a reminder that they are trapped in a marriage that they cannot afford to get out of, or for some other reason.”

Here’s what you need to do to enter:

The divorce must be agreed upon by both parties

You must submit a story as to why you wish to get divorced to the law firm Submissions will be accepted through Monday, February 15 and the winner will be selected on Friday, Feb. 19

Submissions will also need to include a phone number and an email address where you can be contacted

“There is no cost for entry. Contestants will not be charged for Mrs. Powers’ services, or court filing fees. However, if the divorce involves minor children, the contestants will have to pay for a parent education class.” Powers Law Firm

This contest is for Tennessee residents, and the firm says it has the right to limit the selected winner to an uncontested, agreed divorce with minimal or no child custody issues.