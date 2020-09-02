Woman charged with vehicular homicide after child dies following Sumner County crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County woman was rearrested after a child involved in a crash died.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Michaela Morales is now charged with vehicular homicide.

Morales was arrested on August 16, 2020, for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault, implied consent and vehicular assault. She posted a $45,000 dollar bond on August 19.

Authorities told News 2 Michaela Morales passed an SUV on August 16 around 5:30 p.m. at 1850 Highway 25 West in a no passing zone.

Morales’ vehicle hit the SUV, causing it to hit a fence, a culvert, going airborne, hitting a tree and then coming to a rest upside down in a pond.

Both the driver and passenger were injured. The child inside the car sustained serious injuries.

The victims shared a vehicle and driver description with deputies. Deputies were able to match the vehicle to Morales through their LPR system. When they arrived to Morales’ home, they saw the damage on her vehicle that matched the crash and knocked on her door.

Deputies said upon answering, Morales had red blood shot eyes, smelled like marijuana and was lethargic. Deputies asked Morales if she was involved in a collision earlier in the day, she told them she wasn’t. Then Morales told deputies, “They are the ones that ran me off the road.” Morales was then arrested.

In an update, Sumner County authorities told News 2 that on Friday, August 28, the child involved in the crash was taken off life support, creating a new charge against Morales of vehicular homicide.

She is being held on a $75,000 dollar bond and remains in custody.

Sumner County authorities said Morales was arrested for a DUI on January 23, 2018, but it is unclear at this time where that arrest took place.

Michaela Morales 06-10-86

Arrest on 08-16-20 for DUI 2nd, Leaving the Scene of an accident, Aggravated assault X3, Implied Consent, Vehicular Assault. She posted a $45,000 bond 08-19-20

The child was taken off life support on Friday 08-28-20.

Rearrested on 09-01-20 for Vehicular Homicide $75,000. bond, still incarcerated.