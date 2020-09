WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in regard to a series of thefts involving stolen trailers.

The crimes happened in the Gladeville area between September 5-7 from 11:15-20 a.m. each day.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white 97-2003 Ford F-150 with a tool box in the bed of the truck.

If you have any information that could lead to his location, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 615-444-1459.