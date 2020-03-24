Two arrested for auto burglaries in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested and charged two men after they allegedly broke into vehicles in two different parts of Rutherford County this month.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old George Adam Parker of Smyrna and 29-year-old Steven Lokey of Manchester were charged with one count of auto burglary and at least three counts of attempted burglary. At the time of this writing, Lokey faces an additional charge of attempted burglary.

Deputies were alerted to a suspicious truck and people in the Farmington subdivision near Lascassas on March 13. The vehicle was impounded and investigators later located Parker and Lokey.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search the truck and found property stolen from vehicles owned by Farmington subdivision residents including a couple of computers, a Louis Vuitton wallet, and children’s clothes.

All of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked at the time. Residents are reminded to lock their cars to prevent burglaries.

One of the suspects was linked to an unrelated vehicle burglary on March 4 in the Southridge subdivision near Veterans Parkway.

Parker was released on $12,500 bond and Lokey is being held on a $22,000 bond at Rutherford County Detention Center. Both are expected in court in April.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage