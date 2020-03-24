1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools

Two arrested for auto burglaries in Rutherford County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
George Parker and Steven Lokey

George Parker and Steven Lokey (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested and charged two men after they allegedly broke into vehicles in two different parts of Rutherford County this month.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old George Adam Parker of Smyrna and 29-year-old Steven Lokey of Manchester were charged with one count of auto burglary and at least three counts of attempted burglary. At the time of this writing, Lokey faces an additional charge of attempted burglary.

Deputies were alerted to a suspicious truck and people in the Farmington subdivision near Lascassas on March 13. The vehicle was impounded and investigators later located Parker and Lokey.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search the truck and found property stolen from vehicles owned by Farmington subdivision residents including a couple of computers, a Louis Vuitton wallet, and children’s clothes.

All of the vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked at the time. Residents are reminded to lock their cars to prevent burglaries.

One of the suspects was linked to an unrelated vehicle burglary on March 4 in the Southridge subdivision near Veterans Parkway.

Parker was released on $12,500 bond and Lokey is being held on a $22,000 bond at Rutherford County Detention Center. Both are expected in court in April.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories