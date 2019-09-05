Two agencies across state lines team up to search for wanted man

(WKRN) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Police Department are teaming up to search a man wanted for multiple felonies.

Andrian Murray was apparently involved in a shooting in Oak Grove, Kentucky where a woman was shot multiple times.

In addition to drug warrants and an assault charge, the 21-year-old has also allegedly been involved in multiple police chases.

Police say Murray is five feet, eleven inches and about 140 pounds.

If you see him call 911, and if you have information regarding Murray’s whereabouts call (270) 890-1300.