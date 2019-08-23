Trial date set for two teens accused of killing two other teens in 2017

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens charged with the deaths of two other teens in 2017 now have a trial date of May 2020.

Anthony Sinor and Mitchell Mann are charged with two counts of first-degree murder each.

Two teen victims, Eduardo Trejo and Jonathon Martinez were found with fatal gunshot wounds on a back porch of a home in the 700 block of Piccadilly Row in Antioch.

Investigators say Sinor suspected Trejo of burglarizing his home recently and reportedly conspired with Mann to lure Trejo to his residence, according to police.

Sinor eventually admitted to police there was no burglary at the home.

Both suspects are being held on a $250,000 bond.