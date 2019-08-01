Three in custody believed to be involved in Midtown carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested three possible carjacking suspects Wednesday afternoon after a short chase.

Police say the arrest happened in North Nashville at Gwynnwood Drive and Polk Forest Circle.

The suspects tried to run away but were unsuccessful, and three adults were taken into custody.

According to Metro, the suspects are believed to be involved in a carjacking that took place in the Midtown area on 28th Avenue and Post Road.

