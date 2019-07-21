Teen charged with ramming Metro Police cruiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police arrested a teenager after they said he rammed a police cruiser and led officers on a chase.

Derell Broyles, 19, faces several charges including Evading Arrest, two counts of Aggravated Assault on a police officer and being a Felon in possession of a weapon.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, officers with Metro’s Juvenile Crime Task Force encountered Broyles Friday at an apartment complex along Scruggs Lane.

Police said Broyles was seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord, which was being sought in connection with a robbery/carjacking investigation.

As officers in a marked patrol vehicle turned around to follow Broyles, they said he rammed the rear of the cruiser and drove off.

Broyles was later involved in a hit-and-run crash along Murfreesboro Pike at Millwood Drive.

His passenger fled from the vehicle and was not charged.

Police said Broyles then took off speeding before crashing again along Rural Hill Road.

Officers located the Honda Accord, which had been stolen on July 13th from the Dominion House Apartments, along Linbar Drive.

From there, police said Broyles ran into the woods.

Several people flagged police down and said the suspect tried to pull on their vehicle door handles and pointed a gun at them.

Broyles was arrested a short time later and is being held on a $225,000 bond.