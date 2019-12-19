TBI: Suspect identified in 34-year-old cold case murder

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been identified in a more than 30-year-old cold case.



Jerry Johns, who is deceased, has been identified as the suspect linked to the murder of Tina Farmer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Wednesday. after hearing the evidence and facts collection as part of the investigation into the murder of Farmer, the Campbell County Grand Jury found that if Johns were alive today, he would be indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.



In November 2016, TBI Special Agent Brandon Elkins, who had been investigating the case for more than a decade, resubmitted Farmer’s clothing, along with a blanket that was wrapped around Farmer’s body, to the TBI Crime Lab for testing. When the items were analyzed, semen was detached.

A DNA profile was then entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), resulting in a match to Johns. Farmer was identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in 2018 after agents became aware of the missing woman who was profiled on a blog.

TBI said back on Jan. 1, 1985, a woman’s body was found along I-75 in Campbell County. Detectives believed she died several days earlier, but were unable to determine her identity and she was listed as Jane Doe.

Farmer was reportedly missing from Indiana, according to the blog. She matched the description of Jane Doe found more than 30 years ago and Farmer’s fingerprints matched those of the postmortem body.

During the investigation, TBI agents learned that two months after Farmer’s body was located, Johns picked up a woman in Knox County and proceeded to strangle and bind her before dumping her body along I-40. The woman resembled Farmer and the incident was similar.

The victim survived and her statement led to the arrest of Johns on numerous charges, including aggravated kidnapping and assault. He was convicted of those charges in 1987 and died while in December 2015 while in custody, prior to new leads developing in the Tina Farmer case.