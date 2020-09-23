TBI: Lawrence County couple, son face indictment in child abuse investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation into allegations of child sex abuse led to the indictment of a Lawrence County couple and their adult son.

TBI Special Agents began the investigation at the request of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper in August. TBI officials said the investigation included allegations of child sex abuse which led them to a connect their investigation with a case from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The connection led them to identify a Leoma couple and their adult son as those responsible for, or knowing about, child abuse-related crimes in 2019.

TBI officials said on September 15, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jeffrey Wade Howell with one count Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and one count Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Glenda Sue Howell was charged with one count Failure to Report Known or Suspected Child Abuse. In addition, Donnie Wayne Jackson, of Cumming, was charged with one count Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Jeffrey Howell and Jackson are in custody at separate jails in Georgia. Glenda Howell was arrested on September 16 and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail. She was released after posting bond.