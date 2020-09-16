TBI: Fifth person indicted, charged in 2013 Decatur County murder

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a fifth person was indicted and charged in a 2013 Decatur County murder.

Agents said 28-year-old John Wesley Conway, of Decaturville, was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Mount Lebanon Road in Decaturville on November 9, 2013.

In 2019, four men were indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury for the murder. Earlier this year, William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing were served with arrest warrants.

Agents said 27-year-old Christopher Ryan Mays was indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury on Tuesday for charges of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery and felony murder. He was taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail on a $50,000 dollar bond.