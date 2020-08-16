TBI: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after a shooting with police in Oak Ridge, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Briar Road Saturday night.

Oak Ridge officers said they received a report of an individual needing assistance there. When they arrived, officers found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, armed with two knives. Officers said Arcera came at them with the weapons, resulting in three officers firing shots at him. He died at the scene. No officers were injured in this incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. TBI agents are working to gather all information. TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General.

