Task force seeking new evidence in the cold case murder of 25-year-old Joshua Strickland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A special task force is gaining new evidence in a decade-old murder case.

Joshua Lars Strickland, then 25, of Dickson, Tennessee was found murdered on September 10, 2010, behind the Regal Cinemas on Highway 70 in Bellevue. Since that time, a task force in Nashville has uncovered additional evidence in this case.

This task force is comprised of investigators with Metro Police, the Dickson Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of the District Attorney General for the Nashville and Dickson Judicial Districts.

Investigators say the investigation into Joshua Strickland’s murder has continued for the past ten years and will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.

Anyone with information concerning Joshua Strickland’s murder is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

News 2 is digging deeper into Tennessee’s most notorious unsolved cases.