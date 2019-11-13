1  of  22
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Christian County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Logan County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Muhlenberg County Schools Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Stewart County Schools Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Suspect in 2-county pursuit faces additional charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man charged in a dangerous two-county chase last month is facing more charges now.

Andrew Henton is now charged in Davidson County.

On the morning of October 8th, dash cam showed Cheatham County deputies trying to stop a truck hauling an excavator that was reported stolen.

Andrew Henton, 27

Investigators said there were two other people in the vehicle but Henton was behind the wheel.

Henton hit multiple patrol cars before crashing in Madison.

According to an affidavit, Henton almost hit a Cheatham County deputy as the deputy was trying to deploy spike strips in attempt to stop the vehicle.

The deputy was off Old Hickory Boulevard just East of Clarksville Pike.

Metro is now charging Henton with aggravated assault, probation violation, and theft.

He remains in jail on $20,000 bond and records show he is not eligible for release.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar