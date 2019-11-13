Suspect in 2-county pursuit faces additional charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man charged in a dangerous two-county chase last month is facing more charges now.

Andrew Henton is now charged in Davidson County.

On the morning of October 8th, dash cam showed Cheatham County deputies trying to stop a truck hauling an excavator that was reported stolen.

Andrew Henton, 27

Investigators said there were two other people in the vehicle but Henton was behind the wheel.

Henton hit multiple patrol cars before crashing in Madison.

According to an affidavit, Henton almost hit a Cheatham County deputy as the deputy was trying to deploy spike strips in attempt to stop the vehicle.

The deputy was off Old Hickory Boulevard just East of Clarksville Pike.

Metro is now charging Henton with aggravated assault, probation violation, and theft.

He remains in jail on $20,000 bond and records show he is not eligible for release.

