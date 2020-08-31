Sumner County couple accused of burglarizing homes while families bury loved ones

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Authorities said two people, recently out of prison, are back behind bars in Sumner County.

The suspects are accused of breaking into the homes of grieving family members who are burying their loved ones.

Police said 44-year-old Aaron Harris and 31-year-old Kelli Rene Windle are suspects in four burglaries and thefts from Gallatin to Sumner County to Wilson County.

Gallatin Detectives tell News 2, Harris recently got out of a Utah prison where he served time for burglary.

Police said his girlfriend, Kelli Windle, has a long criminal history that includes prostitution and theft. According to investigators she was just released from a Florida prison.

Lt. Lamar Ballard said, “These individuals researched obituaries to find out who was having funerals. They not only burglarized the victim who lives here they also burglarized the visitors and loved ones who came from out of town to attend the funeral also.”

According to Gallatin police, the first home burglary happened in the city on August 8 while a family was attending a funeral.

Detectives thought it was odd.

Two weeks later, another grieving family was burying a loved one only to return home to a theft. Detectives said they knew it was no coincidence.

On the same day as the second burglary, the suspects are captured on video at a mid state pawn shop, allegedly selling items stolen from the grieving family’s home. Those items include jewelry, electronics, and in one case, a fire arm was stolen.

Law officers caught the duo after their get-a-way vehicle was captured on video at one of the crime scenes.

Lamar Ballard said, “That type of person who does that type of crime is despicable and heartless.”

Gallatin Police said the couple is charged with two burglaries in the city and one in Sumner County.

Monday, Gallatin Detectives interviewed Harris who not only admitted to the Sumner County crimes, but he also admitted to a fourth burglary in Wilson County.

Detectives said other jurisdictions are also looking at the duo for similar crimes in the area.

Police told news 2, thet’ve recovered some of the stolen property taken in the Gallatin Burglaries.